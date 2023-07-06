Indore: High Court Dismisses Petition Of Ajmera’s Son

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a major blow to land mafia Champu alias Ritesh Ajmera, the Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court has rejected a petition regarding FIR lodged against Arjav Ajmera and three others in land scam.

Arjav had filed a petition seeking quashing of the case against him. The court stated that if the petitioner wants he can file a petition for bail. Earlier during the hearing, the government advocate had informed that Arjav had signing powers in Pulak Buildcon's bank account which is linked to the land fraud.

The counsel for the accused claimed in the court that a new case has been registered deliberately to create pressure on his client. “When the committee constituted by the High Court is conducting the hearing in the Kalindi Gold case, there was no need to register a new case. Champu and Arjav neither bought nor sold the land,” he stated.

The government's counsel argued that survey number 25/2 was a part of Kalindi Gold while getting the map approved from Town and Country Planning Department in 2010.

“Later it was separated. The victims of Kalindi Gold fraud case are being told that there is no land, but the fact remains that the land exists and 28 people can be given plots on it.

“If Arjav had resigned from the company (as claimed by his counsel), then how come his signature is valid for the company’s bank transactions? Mistakes have also been made in stamp duty by declaring residential land as agricultural land,” the government counsel said. After hearing all parties, the court dismissed the petition of Arjav.