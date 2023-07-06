Bhopal: Rs 2 Lakh, Ornaments Worth Rs 50,000 Stolen

Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Unidentified persons stole Rs 2 lakh and gold ornaments worth Rs 50,000 from a house in Piplani on Monday, the police said. The complainant was in his native town in Satna who returned on Wednesday and lodged a complaint against unidentified accused.

Piplani police station house officer Ajay Nair said complainant Vinayak Shukla lived in a rented accommodation in Piplani. He had gone to Satna on June 30. On Tuesday, the owner of the house named MK Vishwakarma called him up and informed him that the house had been burgled.

Shukla returned on Wednesday and found that his room was ransacked. A sum of Rs 2 lakh and gold ornaments worth Rs 50,000 were missing. He approached Piplani police and lodged a complaint against the unidentified accused. SHO Nair said that the dog squad has been deployed to trace the accused involved in theft.