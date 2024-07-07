Indore: Health Minister Rajendra Shukla Sees Master Plan For MYH Renovation |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A comprehensive master plan will be developed to renovate, expand and enhance medical facilities at MGM Medical College's MY Hospital and its associated hospitals. As part of this initiative, a new 100-bed trauma centre will be established at MY Hospital and additional services will be introduced at the Super Specialty Hospital. The plan also includes increasing number of beds across various departments of MY Hospital.

This announcement was made during the general council meeting of the autonomous body of MGM Medical College on Saturday, chaired by Deputy Chief Minister and Health Minister Rajendra Shukla. MLA Golu Shukla emphasised the need to improve existing systems along with introducing new projects, noting the need for repairs at MY Hospital and addressing staff shortages at the Super Specialty Hospital.

MP Shankar Lalwani highlighted the confusion faced by patients due to a lack of clear signage, which will be addressed with new signs throughout the hospital complex. The hospitals connected to MYH, including the Super Specialty Hospital, Cancer Hospital, MTH Hospital, and TB Hospital, collectively handle a large patient load. MY Hospital alone sees about 4k patients in its outpatient department (OPD) daily and accommodates 1,500 patients.

To support this, the master plan aims to equip the hospital with state-of-the-art medical facilities at an estimated cost of Rs 900 crore. During the meeting, doctors pointed out the need to increase the emergency department's capacity, which currently has only 20 beds despite receiving about 300 patients daily. In response, Minister Shukla discussed plans to build a new trauma centre. MP Lalwani also suggested the need for free ambulance services to transport deceased patients from the hospital to their homes.

Mammography machine inaugurated

The inauguration of digital mammography machine took place in the OPD of MY Hospital. Mammography, an X-ray imaging method, is crucial for early detection of breast cancer and other breast diseases. Dr Alka Agarwal noted that the new centre would benefit a large number of women, providing timely diagnosis and treatment. Patients are expected to receive their reports within two days and the centre is anticipated to start operating within a week.