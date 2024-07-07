Indore Shelter Home Tragedy: Cholera Outbreak Confirmed Among All 85 Kids At Bal Ashram; PMO & Women And Child Development Dept Take Cognisance | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Cholera outbreak has been confirmed among children of Bal Ashram of Yugpurush Dham NGO, indicating that the illness was caused by contaminated water. So far, 85 children have been brought to Chacha Nehru Hospital for treatment, with culture reports confirming cholera in all cases. Currently, 39 children remain hospitalised, while others have been discharged after recovery. Despite cholera confirmation and failed water tests showing ashram's water as non-potable, officials have not taken any action against ashram operators.

The contaminated water was being used for drinking and food preparation. Previous instances of illness and child deaths at the ashram have also gone unreported to administrative authorities. In response, Health Minister and Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla stated that the Chief Minister is aware of the situation and that responsible officials may face removal from their posts if negligence is found.

17 undergoing treatment for food poisoning 80 students from Indore

Physical Academy in Chitawad were hospitalized due to illness caused by contaminated food. Out of these, 17 children remain admitted to MY Hospital, while the others having been discharged after recovery.

Child Deaths at YugPurush Ashram: PMO and Women and Child Development Dept take cognisance

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) and the Union Ministry of Women and Child Development, headed by Annapurna Devi, have taken cognisance of the recent child deaths at YugPurush Ashram and have dispatched an investigation team to the site.

The team has collected a bundle of documents and a hard disk for a detailed investigation. The findings will first be submitted to the PMO. Dr Divya Gupta, a member of the investigation team, reported significant changes at the ashram, noting it has been thoroughly cleaned, repainted, and refurbished with new mattresses, coolers, and fans.

"The initial evidence of irregularities is no longer present," she said. Despite this, the team has gathered substantial documentation for analysis in Delhi. The investigation includes the detailed report on the epilepsy medication tests conducted during the last inspection on June 27.

All relevant paperwork and digital records will be analysed in Delhi. The final report will be submitted to both the state and central governments. Union Minister Annapurna Devi has specifically requested the report, which will be forwarded to the PMO. "The Prime Minister is very sensitive to issues concerning children," Dr Gupta emphasised.