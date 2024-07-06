Indore To Break Assam’s Plantation Record; Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya, Saints, Dy CM Rajendra Shukla Take Oath | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore is going to put Assam’s record of planting 9.2 lakh saplings in a day behind, replacing it with 11 lakh saplings in a day on July 14 in the presence of Home Minister Amit Shah, pledged urban administration minister Kailash Vijayvargiya, Deputy CM Rajendra Shukla and others in a mega campaign to plant 51 lakh saplings which began on Saturday in a programme organised at Pitra Parvat.

A large number of saints were present in the programme along with minister Vijayvargiya, Deputy CM Shukla and others. Deputy CM Rajendra Shukla said, ‘The campaign to plant one tree has begun in the state as well as across the country. The earth can be decorated only by tree plantation. 3 lakh saplings have been prepared to be planted on Pitra Parvat.’

Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya said, ‘Earlier temperature in Indore used to be 36-38 degrees Celsius, in Malwa the temperature never exceeded 40 degrees. But this time it has reached 48 degrees, this is a big problem. I took a pledge then and said that the temperature has to be reduced by 5 degrees in five years.’

‘We have pledged to plant 51 lakh trees. After planting 51 lakh trees every year in Indore, the temperature of Indore will decrease by 5 degrees. This resolution cannot be fulfilled without the cooperation of saints and common people,’ Vijayvargiya said. Till now 48 lakh pits have been dug. Meanwhile, 9.20 lakh plants have been planted in Assam.

But now on July 14, a world record will be created by planting 11 lakh trees in the presence of Home Minister Amit Shah. Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav said, ‘We should give greenery to the coming generation instead of concrete jungle. We must plant as many trees as possible to increase the groundwater level of Indore and cooperate in making this campaign successful.

Shri Kshetra Valmiki Dham Peethadheeshwar and Rajya Sabha member Bali Umesh Nath Ji Maharaj said that in the sequence of Prime Minister's Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam campaign, Indore has started this resolution from Pitreshwar Mahadev in the presence of saints. ‘We all should take a pledge that everyone should plant trees and also take care of its conservation and offer water to it every day.

For environmental protection, it is necessary that we create forests and every member of the family must plant a tree for environmental protection,’ Bali Umesh Nath Ji Maharaj said. //Work of digging pits completed at 95 places More than 40 lakh pits have been dug at 95 places marked for the campaign. From July 7, the work of planting trees will begin at all places including Rewti Range, Bijasan area and other areas.