MP July 6 Weather Update: Heavy Rain In Several Districts; Flooding Hits Sheopur, Chhatarpur, Shivpuri, & More

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In the past 24 hours, several districts in Madhya Pradesh have been drenched with continuous rain. Sheopur is facing severe flooding, cutting off connections to Kota and Baran in Rajasthan. In Chhatarpur, the waterfall at Shri Jatashankar Dham and in Shivpuri, the waterfall at Bhadayakund have both overflowed. Gwalior has been receiving rain since Friday night, causing the upper floor of an empty house in the Loha Mandi Kota Wala neighborhood to collapse this morning.

There's a heavy rain alert for the Gwalior-Chambal region on Saturday, and other districts in the state are also expected to get wet. IMD Bhopal scientist Arun Sharma said two troughs and three cyclonic circulations are active in the state, making the weather stormy and rainy. A Senior scientist added that the weather system will get stronger on July 7, bringing more heavy rain from July 8.

In Bhind's Gohad, continuous rainfall for the past 12 hours has caused the Vesli River to swell, leading to waterlogging in various neighborhoods. Areas near the river are now facing an increased risk of flooding.

Shivpuri Students cross Flooded Stream to Reach Exams

In Shivpuri district's Kolaras, overnight rain has caused a local stream to overflow. Second-year college students had to cross the swollen nala using ropes to reach their exams. Residents reported that all three roads leading out of the village become inaccessible during heavy rains.