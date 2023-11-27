Indore: HC Orders NCA To Give 7th Pay Arrears To Employees | Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In what can be dubbed “Diwali gift”, Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court has directed Narmada Controlling Authority (NCA) to give arrears of Seventh Pay Commission since January 1, 2016 to employees of the authority.

NCA employees were not given benefits of Seventh Pay Commission and provident fund and they moved the court through their counsel Vikram Malviya.

Malviya informed the court that employees of NCA were not given the benefits of the 7th Pay Commission with respect from January 1, 2016.

“The employees prayed and urged the authority several times but the prayer fell on deaf ears,” he said. In support of his submissions, Malviya also relied upon the ruling rendered by the court in the case of Deepak Kumar Gangarde and others wherein respondents were directed to pay arrears of the salary to the petitioners in addition to the benefits of the Seventh Pay Commission.

The counsel of the respondent informed the court that the petitioners have already been extended the benefit of the Seventh Pay Commission and so far as the relief regarding the benefits of provident fund is concerned, for that, the petitioners may apply before the Provident Fund Commissioner, who shall decide the same in accordance with law.

To this, Malviya informed the court that the seventh pay salary should have been given with respect from January 1, 2016. Citing the order in the case of Deepak Kumar Gangarde and others (supra), the court directed the respondents to pay the arrears of the Seventh Pay Commission to the petitioners within a period of three months.

The court also directed the petitioners to approach the Provident Fund Commissioner and file appropriate application with relevant documents within a period of two weeks and the Commissioner is directed to decide the claim of the petitioner within three months, it said.