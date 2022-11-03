Indore: Hawkers’ zones to come up under Teen Imli and Bengali bridges

Representative Photo | Arsh Khan Photography

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Municipal Corporation is going to set up hawkers’ zones under Teen Imli and Bengali bridges for shifting footpath and handcart vendors.

Municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal inspected space under both bridges and ordered for completion of ongoing beautification, electrical decoration, painting work etc within a period of 10 days.

Pal directed her subordinates to do a survey for identifying handcart vendors and footpath vendors, who do their business on Nemawar Road and shift them to the hawkers' zone under the Teen Imli bridge.

Pal and Mayor-in-Council member Manish Sharma told media persons that a kitchen counter under Deendayal Antyodaya Rasoi Yojana will be set up near the Teen Imli bus stand for the needy and passengers providing food packets at the prescribed rate.

Commissioner Pratibha Pal said that handcart vendors and footpath vendors doing business on Palda Road should be shifted to the hawkers' zone under the Bengali bridge. Along with this, instructions were also given to complete all the beautification work in December 2022, while shifting the Maharaja Holkar statue near Bengali Square closure towards the intersection.

