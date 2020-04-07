Indore: Greater Kailash Hospital violated structural norms, IMC may demolish the illegal construction

Indore: As it was non-cooperation with district administration during the times of coronavirus spread in the city, Indore Municipal Corporation on Tuesday carried out measurement at Greater Kailash Hospital only to find that the medical facility had violated building norms while erecting the structure.

Sources said the hospital was found to be violating marginal open space (MOS) norms. “Construction was found on the area meant MOS,” the sources said.

The IMC may demolish the illegal construction, they added. It was learnt that the hospital was not examining persons with cold and fever also and sending them to hospitals identified for treatment of Covid patients.

On repeated complaints from people, the district administration reportedly asked IMC to see if the buidlign of the hospital is built as per norms. Municipal commsisoenr Ashessh Singh sent a team on Tuesday which carried out measurement at the hospital.