Indore: Grand Gathering Of Ladli Behnas In City On July 10 | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan reviewed through video conferencing the preparations of the grand gathering of Ladli Behnas, which is being organised as ‘Brihad Mahila Sammelan’ at Super Corridor (Gandhi Nagar) on July 10.

In the programme, the second instalment of the amount under Ladli Behna scheme will be transferred to their accounts. Chouhan said that programmes should be organised simultaneously in all the districts across the state on July 10.

The live telecast of the programme to be organised in the city should be shown in all the districts. He said that in this programme, an oath will also be administered to the members of Ladli Behna Sena.

He said that Ladli Behna Yojana is a big step towards women empowerment. This is a new revolution.

Efforts should be made to get all the beneficiaries to join this programme. All necessary arrangements should be made to ensure that the beneficiary women do not face any kind of problem during the programme.

He said that Ladli Behna Sena should be compulsorily formed in every district and did a district-wise review of its formation. Collector Dr. Ilayaraja T informed about the preparations being done in the city.

On this occasion IMC Commissioner Harshika Singh, CEO of Zilla Panchayat Vandana Sharma, additional collector Rajesh Rathore and RS Mandloi and other officers were present. Collector Dr. Ilayarja said that the program will start on July 10 at 12 noon. From the airport to the program venue, the Chief Minister will be felicitated at various places by the Ladli Behnas.

Colorful cultural programmes and band presentations will be made during the programme. An exhibition of pictures of women freedom fighters will also be organised during the programme.