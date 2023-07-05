Indore: Goons’ Houses Demolished

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A team of district administration and the corporation took action on Tuesday and demolished the houses of miscreants situated in New Bhagyalakshmi Nagar and Ramakrishna Bagh who are involved in antisocial activities in the city.

IMC officials said that under the drive, illegal construction at New Bhagya Laxmi Nagar in Zone No 5 was removed. The construction was the residence of Nikhar Ujjaini.

Along with that, action was taken to demolish the illegal G+1 house of Bhim Singh Yadav built over 1,250 square feet in Ramakrishna Bagh under Zone No 10. Yadav was involved in illegal activities.

During the action, along with senior officers of district administration and police administration and corporation officials, regional building officer, building inspector, and others were present.

The accused were involved in attacking a BJP woman activist with a surgical blade in the Khajrana area. They had an argument over some issue after which the accused attacked the woman with a blade. Two of the accused were arrested by the police.

Khajrana police station in charge Dinesh Verma said that the incident took place on night of June 8. The woman named Sunita was attacked by the accused named Kapil, Ujjawal and Bhim with the blade and they slit both her cheeks and fled the scene.