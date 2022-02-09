Indore: Google’s project manager booked for demanding dowry

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man working as project manager for Google has been booked for harassing his wife for dowry, a police officer said on Tuesday.

The case has been registered at Palasia police station of the city, the officer said.

In-charge of Palasia police station, Jyoti Sharma said the complainant, a resident of Old Palasia locality had married to Gurpreet Singh on August 20, 2020. The duo had met through a matrimonial website, Sharma said.

In her complaint to police, the victim claimed that her husband along with his parents had been harassing her for dowry. They are demanding gold jewellery and Rs 20 lakh as dowry, the complainant claimed.

According to the victim, Gurpreet works as project manager for Google and is posted in Noida.

Published on: Wednesday, February 09, 2022, 12:07 PM IST