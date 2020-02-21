Indore: Good start to CBSE X, XII exams

Indore: Central board of secondary examination (CBSE) class X and class XII exams began on Thursday with Information Technology being the first paper. The first examination was quite easy and balanced in terms of difficulty, which delighted students.
In their feedback, most students were happy and expecting to score over 90 marks in the subject. With a good start of their examination, students celebrated with their friends.
Worried parents were relieved as their child came out with a big smile and hope to score well in the examination. Anxious faces of the morning were replaced by happy faces as students stepped out of their examination halls.
CBSE reported that a total of 6,05,560 candidates appeared in 9 subjects today in Class X and XII. The subjects for which the exam was conducted were Painting, Graphics, sculpture, commercial art, Electrical Appliances, IT, Marketing and Sales.
CBSE annual examinations started this week and the examinations for main theory papers will be held from next week.
