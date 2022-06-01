Indore: Gokulutsavji Maharaj feted by CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

File Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Padma Bhushan and Padma Shree awardee Gokulotsavji Maharaj was felicitated by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for their contribution to the music sector for classical music on Tuesday in Indore Gaurav Diwas organised at Nehru Stadium.

The Ministry of information and broadcasting has produced a documentary film on his life and contribution. This film was recently telecast on all the TV channels. Acharya Pandit Gokulotsavji Maharaj, the creator of 'Sarvang gayaki' is a world-renowned musician and an eminent scholar of Ved, Vedant, prabandh and ancient forms. He is the recipient of Padma Shree and Padma Bhushan awards conferred by the Government of India. He has also been honoured with the National Tansen award, Doctor of Literature (D. Litt), Dhrupad Ratna, and President's Award (twice). He has done extensive research on the Dhrupad's Alap and Tarana syllables which he says are very powerful 'Beejaksharas' containing cosmic energy in seed form.

Maharaj ji has created the 'Shastriya Haveli Sangeet Sarvang Gayaki' by incorporating and innovating the traditional Haveli pada gayaki. The nation salutes him for his unique and outstanding contribution. Maharaj ji has created several Ragas and more than 5,000 musical compositions.