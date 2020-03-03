Indore: Girl raped by father’s colleague on marriage pretext

Indore: A girl living in Chandan Nagar area was raped repeatedly by her father's colleague for past one year, police said. The police have registered a case in this connection.

According to Chandan Nagar police, the victim said the accused works with her father and is also a family friend. He uses to often visit victim's house for work purpose.

He visited her house when she was alone last year and asked about her family members to which the girl replied that they will return home after few hours and asked the accused to come at that time. The accused forcibly stayed in the house and raped her. The accused also threatened the girl with dire consequences if she told her about anything. Thereafter, he raped her multiple times, police said.

When the girl told accused that he would complain about it to family, the accused promised her to marry her. On the pretext of marriage, the accused raped the girl multiple times. Later, he declined to marry her. Police are investigating the case and are searching for the accused.