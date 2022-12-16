Indore: Garment trader booked for raping friend’s wife

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 38-year-old woman was raped by a readymade garment trader in the Aerodrome area, police said on Thursday. The accused is the friend of the woman's husband, and he often used to visit their place. He came to the house at a time when her husband was in his office and her in-laws had gone to the market for shopping.

Aerodrome police station in-charge Sanjay Shukla said that the woman has complained that she was alone at her place when the accused named Deepak entered the house on the pretext of talking to her on December 9. Finding her alone, he forced himself on her. After raping her, the accused threatened that he would kill her husband and children if she told anyone about the incident. She was so terrified that she did not reveal the incident to her husband and in-laws.

A few days ago, she mustered courage and told her husband about the incident, following which they lodged a police complaint. A case under various sections was registered against the accused, but he could not be arrested till the filing of the report.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused runs a shop of readymade garments in the Kalani Nagar area of the city. He used to visit the woman's place to meet her husband and was aware of the office timings of her husband, so he deliberately chose a time when he was sure that her husband wouldn’t be there in the house.