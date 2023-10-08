Indore: Gang Of Two-Wheeler Thieves Busted, 3 Held

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Crime Branch arrested three persons for stealing two-wheelers under the Bhawarkuan police station area. The officials recovered a KTM Duke bike and an Activa scooter from them.

The Crime Branch received a tip-off that some suspicious persons are searching for customers to sell stolen vehicles. The Crime Branch team reached the place and nabbed the accused.

According to the police, the accused have been identified as Moin Khan alias Aman, a resident of Green Colony in Chandan Nagar, Utkarsh, a resident of Bhawarkuan and Alok Singh Gaharwar, a resident of Nanak Nagar.

During the interrogation, the accused confessed to stealing vehicles from the Bhawarkuan and Lasudia police station areas. Alok has previously been booked for an assault case in Bhopal. The police have registered a case against the accused under the relevant section of IPC.

In another incident, the crime branch arrested a person on Saturday from the Khajrana area for stealing a Swift car. The officials recovered the stolen car costing around Rs 5 lakhs.

The Crime Branch received a tip-off that a person was roaming around near Khajrana Square searching for a customer to sell a stolen car. It reached the spot and arrested the person.

According to the police, the accused has been identified as Ayaan Shah alias Amaan, a resident of Heena Colony in Khajrana. During interrogation, he confessed to stealing a Swift car from Sanawad in Khargone.

He also confessed to stealing a mobile phone, a laptop and around 7,000 rupees from a medical shop in the area. The police registered a case under sections 457 and 180 of IPC against the accused. He had previously been booked for criminal activities at Khajrana police station.

