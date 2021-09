Indore: A function of Ganeshotsav has been organised by the Ravi Yadav Mitra Mandal in the memory of late Harish Yadav in Tilak Nagar for 9 years. This function was religiously organised by the people of the mandal this year too.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, September 17, 2021, 01:36 AM IST