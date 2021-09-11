Indore: Rousing start to 10-day Ganeshotsav in city

Indore

The 10-day Ganeshotsav got to a rousing start in the city on Friday with shouts of 'Ganpati Bappa Morya' reverberating in very house and street in the city. Bappa brought rain with him (around 15 mm) which gave relief from the hot and humid weather.

Since morning, there was a rush of devotees in all the Lord Ganesh temples of the city, especially Khajrana Ganesh.

On the first day of the festival, the flag of the temple was worshipped. Collector Manish Singh, DIG and municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal worshiped the flag of Khajrana Ganesh temple. They also offered prasad of 51,000 modaks by worshipping Lord Ganesh.

Administrators said that strict security arrangements have been made to ensure that Covid-19 protocol is followed. They urged people to follow the protocol and stay safe from corona.

Minister Tulsi Silawat, attending the celebrations at Khajrana Ganesh on Ganesh Chaturthi, said, “I prayed to Lord Ganesh for the development and progress of the state.”

Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati from Pune to Indore

Bringing a look-like idol of Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati, which is 125 years old, Jairampur colony residents are celebrating 10-day Ganesh festival with fervour.

The idol has been brought to Sai Mandir in the colony. Worship was organised and led by Pandit Sunnyji Sharma and Deepesh Puranik.

Organising committee representative Anil Aaga said that corona protocol was followed.

Sub Ka Ganesh

An art student Shantanu Banerjee working on a project of sculpting eco-friendly Ganesh idols made from yellow soil, distributed them to underprivileged children. He called them ‘Sub Ka Ganesh’, meaning lord Ganesh for all.

He made a 1.5 feet idol for the kids to celebrate the fest. “Ganesh brings in love and makes all our wishes come true, but we have to do what we can and make someone’s wish come true as well,” Banerjee said.

Recycled palace for lord Ganesha

Preparing a palace for lord Ganesha with recycled materials, Snehal and Abhishek Phatak prepared Kesari Waada. They used various items and recycled leftovers like packing boxes of a refrigerator (including thermocol), matchboxes, invitation cards, and broomsticks.



Traditional procession at Rajwada

A grand procession of Lord Ganesh was taken out at Rajwada with only 10 people dressed in the style prevalent during Holkar era. The tradition has been followed since Holkar’s rule. Lord Ganesh will be here for only 5 days, unlike other places.

