Indore Ganesh Jhanki Shows Bappa’s Daily Life With TV, Family Meals And Gym Sessions | VIDEO | Instagram

Indore Unique Ganesh Jhanki: A unique Ganesh jhanki in Indore has transformed Lord Ganesha’s daily routine into an artistic spectacle, showcasing Bappa watching television, enjoying family meals and working out at a gym. Created on MG Road by Arogya Medical founders Vishal and Ruchi Joshi, the Ganesh festival decoration blends devotion with modern lifestyle themes while also portraying Indore’s journey from traditional transport systems to metro connectivity.

Bappa’s Modern Lifestyle On Display

The special Ganesh tableau has been designed like a complete household setup, allowing devotees to witness different aspects of Lord Ganesha’s imagined daily life. The Ganpati decoration features Bappa resting on a bed while watching television, sitting with family members in the kitchen during meals, exercising on a treadmill in a gym and having tea in the drawing room with his family, including father Lord Shiva, Mother Parvati and brother Kartikey.

The creative Ganeshotsav decoration aims to convey a message about maintaining a healthy, disciplined and balanced lifestyle. Through the various scenes, the makers have highlighted the importance of fitness, family bonding and organised living.

Indore’s Development Journey Depicted

Apart from showcasing Bappa’s routine, the unique Ganesh jhanki also reflects the growth story of Indore. Models made from paper and other materials depict the city’s journey from traditional modes of transport such as bullock carts to modern infrastructure like the metro.

The tableau also features iconic landmarks and elements associated with Indore and Madhya Pradesh, including Rajwada Palace, the metro, safai karmis, the IDA building, Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) and Maheshwar.

The artistic installation has become a major attraction for visitors during Ganesh festival celebrations in Indore, with people appreciating the creativity behind the concept.

2.5 Months Of Preparation

The elaborate Ganpati decoration took nearly two-and-a-half months to complete. The team worked on multiple elements, including box structures, wallpapers, plaster of Paris work, lighting, chandeliers, painting and plumbing.

Around seven to eight agencies contributed to the making of the Indore Ganesh tableau. Keshav, Mohit and Vishal played an important role in executing the design and bringing the concept to life.

The innovative Ganesh jhanki has combined spirituality, creativity and a social message, making it one of the notable attractions of Ganesh Utsav celebrations in Indore.