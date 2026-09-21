Jabalpur Ganesh Pandal Recreates Bargi Dam Cruise Tragedy, Pays Tribute to 13 Victims | VIDEO |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Displaying an epitome of faith and surrender, Jabalpur featured a Ganesh pandal themed on the heart-wrenching Bargi Dam cruise tragedy during the Ganesh Chaturthi 2026 celebrations. The unique idol depicted what many Jabalpur residents might have prayed for as the mishap unfolded - Lord Ganesha saving the mother-child duo who drowned in the Bargi waters. The idol showed Ganesha’s hand resting near the mother’s forehead, while she lay on the deity’s lap, clutching her son tightly.

The Bargi Dam cruise tragedy, which occurred on April 30, claimed 13 lives, while 28 tourists were rescued. Among the most heartbreaking images from the incident was that of a mother found holding her son close after both drowned.

This Ganesh tableau will bring tears to your eyes… 🙏



A painful chapter of Jabalpur came alive once again before Bappa… 🥺



One tableau… and thousands of painful memories.. pic.twitter.com/GJve6p5bys — Akanksha Awasthi (@Ak_anksha_90) September 19, 2026

The tragic incident has now been recreated through a detailed tableau at a Ganesh pandal in Ganga Nagar, Jabalpur. The display features a recreation of Bargi Dam, the cruise, people struggling in the water and attempts to rescue passengers.

22-year-old Ganga Nagar resident Adarsh Patel created the tableau outside his home. He said he visited Bargi Dam after the accident and was deeply affected by the scenes and rescue efforts. He decided to recreate the tragedy during Ganesh Chaturthi as a tribute to those who lost their lives.

instagram.com/reel/DdWZ9QYA3Bs/?stkn=MXdlNGU4bnVlYzlmNA==

The tableau uses 3D effects to depict the Bargi cruise tragedy and also carries a message on water safety. Visitors are urged to wear life jackets while travelling on boats and cruises.

Adarsh said the accident showed how a small lapse in safety precautions can have serious consequences. He added that wearing a life jacket can increase the chances of survival during an emergency.

A similar tableau depicting the Bargi Dam tragedy has also been installed in Bhukamp Colony, Jabalpur.

The emotional image of the mother-son duo was captured by then Bargi police outpost in-charge Sarita Patel during the rescue operation. The photograph later went viral on social media and has now been recreated in the Jabalpur Ganesh pandal as a symbol of the tragedy.