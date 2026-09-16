Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: Kantara-Inspired Pandal In Bhopal Features Ganesha, Guliga & Panjurli Devta | VIDEO

Ganesh Chaturtji 2026: Kantara-Inspired Pandal In Bhopal Features Ganesha, Guliga And Panjurli Devta | VIDEO |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal’s Ganeshotsav celebrations have taken a unique turn this year, with Indrapuri’s Ganesh pandal recreating the mystical world of South Indian movie Kantara. The Indrapuri Ke Raja pandal has been designed around the film’s cultural theme, featuring a rare combination of three idols: Lord Ganesha at the centre, with Guliga and Panjurli Devta placed on either side.

With detailed artwork, traditional designs and powerful expressions, the idols have become the centre of attraction for devotees visiting the pandal.

Lord Ganesha At Centre, Guliga And Panjurli Devta On Either Side

The highlight of the pandal is the unique idol arrangement inspired by the spiritual elements shown in Kantara. The central idol of Lord Ganesha features a detailed elephant face, decorated with golden ornaments, traditional jewellery and colourful attire. The idol has been crafted with intricate detailing, from the crown and accessories to the vibrant patterns on the lower portion.

On one side of Bappa stands Guliga, portrayed with a striking face, dramatic makeup, large expressive eyes and traditional styling. The idol features a dark textured appearance, red floral decorations and a traditional costume that reflects the powerful visual identity associated with the character.

On the other side is Panjurli Devta, depicted with a traditional warrior-like appearance. The idol has a bright face, elaborate headgear, jewellery and a symbolic weapon, giving it a divine and majestic look.

Kantara-Inspired Details Add To The Experience

The makers have paid attention to every detail to create a Kantara-inspired atmosphere. The backdrop, pillars and decorative elements around the idols have been designed to complement the theme, giving visitors the feeling of stepping into a traditional spiritual setting.

The idols also feature elements inspired by the folk traditions associated with coastal Karnataka, which were brought into the spotlight through the film Kantara. The combination of Lord Ganesha with Guliga and Panjurli Devta makes this pandal different from regular Ganesh decorations seen during the festival.

Grand Arrival And Aarti At 8 PM

The grand arrival ceremony of Indrapuri Ke Raja will be held today at 8 pm. The organisers have also planned a special DJ performance as part of the celebration.

The aarti ceremony will also take place at 8 pm, after which devotees can visit the pandal and witness the special Kantara-themed setup.

With Lord Ganesha in the centre and Guliga and Panjurli Devta standing beside him, Indrapuri’s Ganesh pandal has emerged as one of Bhopal’s most distinctive attractions this Ganeshotsav.