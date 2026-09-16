MP’s Bhikangaon Celebrates Ganesh Festival At Four Ancient Temples With Unique Histories And Traditions | FP photo

Bhikangaon (Madhya Pradesh): From the rhythmic chants of 'Ganpati Bappa Morya' to the glow of evening 'aartis', the Ganesh festival has brought a festive spirit to Bhikangaon.

Devotees are visiting four prominent Ganesh temples in and around the town, each associated with a distinct history and religious tradition.

Special 'aartis' and decorations at the temples have added a spiritual and festive vibe to the celebrations.

The ancient Siddhivinayak Temple on Mandi Road is known for its more than 150-year-old dancing Ganesh idol.

Priest Prem Upadhyay said the temple is believed to be the first in the Nimar region where Ganesh is worshipped with Riddhi-Siddhi and Shubh-Labh.

Devotees visit in large numbers every Wednesday, while a local belief holds that lighting floor lamps for 11 consecutive Wednesdays fulfils wishes.

At Ganpati Beda, around five kilometres from the town on Jhirnya Road, a self-manifested Ganesh idol is worshipped. Villagers earlier travelled there in bullock carts to pray for rain during dry periods.

Ganesh Ghati houses a four-armed self-manifested idol. The idols of Ganesh and Nagraj were reportedly found while ploughing a field about 100 years ago.

On Amankhedi Road, a self-manifested idol was found during cleaning work about 25 years ago. The temple now attracts 1,000-2,000 devotees daily for 'mahaprasadi'.