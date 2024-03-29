Indore Gair 2024: 4,000 Cops To Maintain Security

MP Police | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Tight security arrangements are being put in place for the traditional Gair that will be taken out on Saturday. A total of 4,000 police personnel along with hi-tech camera surveillance system and drone patrolling will keep a watch on the entire route. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will also participate in the Gair.

ACP (Law and order) Amit Singh on Thursday reviewed the arrangements at a meeting of police officials and gave necessary instructions to them to ensure proper security throughout the Gair.

The police have set up several watch towers along the Gair route to keep a watch and to take immediate action in case of any public nuisance in the area.

Police will also be present as part of the procession in civil dress to check any ruckus and take appropriate action.

Dedicated squad for women protection

A dedicated squad will be in place to ensure that women are not subject to any kind of mistreatment. “No one would be allowed to apply colour on women without their consent and any such miscreant who does so will be captured and action will be taken against them,” said ACP Singh.

There will also be a help centre to assist people and to handle any emergency.

“Our strength is our police constables, ASI, inspectors and other staff which is deployed at field. Indore police is well versed with handling such events and they know how to manage Gair,”

ACP Singh.