Indore: Gaiety, Fervour Mark Bhai Dooj 

A-1 CREATION

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Bhai Dooj is a festival that celebrates the bond between brothers and sisters.It is typically observed on the second day after Diwali, but was celebrated on Wednesday this year, as the Amavaysa lasted till the next day of Diwali which created a gap of a day in the celebration of Bhai Dooj.

On this day, sisters perform aarti, apply a tilak (vermilion mark) on their brothers' foreheads, and pray for their well-being. The tradition signifies the love and affection between siblings. Brothers, in return, often give gifts and may also take a vow to protect their sisters.

The ceremony is accompanied by exchanging sweets and spending time with family. Bhai Dooj holds cultural and social significance, fostering strong familial ties and reinforcing the importance of the brother-sister relationship in Indian society.

It is celebrated with variations in rituals and customs across different regions of India. The celebrations emphasise the importance of the brother-sister relationship and are a time for families to come together in joyous observance of their bond. In this sequence, Renu Pawan Agrawal, a resident of Goyal Nagar celebrated Bhai Dooj with five generations of his family with all the rituals.

The whole family was present on the occasion, beginning from the senior-most member of the family – 75-year-old grandma to the youngest member of the family 2-year-old baby Dhyana.

Lord Krishna's Annakoot court was also decorated on this special occasion. Renu Agrawal said that this holy festival of Bhai Dooj has been celebrated jointly in our family for many generations as a symbol of the love between brothers and sisters.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)