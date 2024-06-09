Indore: FSSAI Serves Notice To Hotel Radisson In ‘Cockroach’ Case | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Food Safety and Standard Authority of India (FSSAI) has served a notice to Hotel Radisson and demanded clarification in seven days in case of cockroaches being found near the food served to the star cast of a TV serial, on Friday. Chetna Bhisle, Central Licensing Authority said that they have served a notice to the hotel along with conducting an inspection regarding the complaint of cockroach being found near the food stalls.

“During inspection, it was found that the insects were there on the serving table and not in the food. However, we have served a notice to the hotel and have sought a clarification in seven days,” Bhisle said adding “we will take action against the hotel for failure in giving any satisfactory reply .”

Meanwhile, hotel manager Manas Banerjee told Free Press that they have taken cognisance of the incident and started taking action over the same. “We received a notice from the food regulator and are working on the same. It was a notice for improvements and we are working on it,” he said. It is the second such incident in Hotel Radisson as earlier, the central licensing authority had taken action against them for storing and serving rotten potatoes.