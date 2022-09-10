Indore: Fraud SDM had failed to clear state services exam; had been cheating people for last three years

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The woman who was arrested by the Crime Branch for posing as Depalpur SDM told police during questioning that she had been duping people for the last three years and had cheated about 100 people of lakhs of rupees. She said that she decided to act like a SDM after she failed to clear the state services exam.

Commissioner of police Harinarayanachari Mishra said that the woman named Neelam Parashar, who hails from Sagar, was arrested by Crime Branch on Thursday for duping many people on the pretext of providing jobs to them in the government establishments.

Some documents were recovered from her mobile number which led the police to believe that she was working with a gang. However, this angle is being verified. Some fake appointment letters were also recovered from the woman. She had also hired a gunman and bought a uniform and a toy gun for him. She had hired the gunman for Rs 200 per day and she used to keep him with her.

Mishra further said that she and a youth were preparing for the state services exam, and they believe that the youth was her partner in crime. Further investigations are going on.