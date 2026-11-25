Indore Footi Kothi Vegatable Market Row: IMC LoP Sonila Mimrot Allegedly Slaps Civic Employee, Detained With Other Leaders | VIDEO |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The dispute over vegetable shops at Indore's Footi Kothi Square turned violent after an Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) team reached the spot to remove shops operating under the flyover for on Wednesday. Leader of Opposition in the IMC Sonila Mimrot allegedly slapped a civic employee during the protest.

Police said that Mimrot was detained along with several other Congress leaders following the incident.

इंदौर में फूटीकोठी मंडी में फंसा नया पेंच | नेता प्रतिपक्ष और निगमकर्मी के बीच कहासुनी, नेता प्रतिपक्ष सोनिला मिमरोट को किया गिरफ़्तार, द्वारकापुरी थाने में कांग्रेसियों की भीड़ जुटी | #indorenagarnigam #SonilaMimrotBhatia #indore #MPNews #MadhyaPradesh @SwachhIndore https://t.co/JVGOENDK2z — ACN Bharat (@acnbharat) November 25, 2026

As the municipal corporation team began removing the shops, vegetable vendors strongly opposed the action and intensified their protest.

Protesters also pushed police personnel who tried to control the situation. Angry vendors raised slogans and threw vegetables on the road and at municipal employees and police personnel.

इंदौर :अवैध सब्जी मंडी हटाने गए निगम कर्मी को नेता प्रतिपक्ष ने मारा थप्पड़ विवाद के दौरान सोनिला मिमरोट ने मारा थप्पड़ || @CP_INDORE @SwachhIndore #TheNewsCanvas_ https://t.co/h0zauuErwd — The News Canvas (@TheNewsCanvas_) November 25, 2026

Congress Leaders Join Protest

Several Congress leaders reached the spot to support the vegetable vendors. Heated arguments broke out between the leaders and civic officials over the removal of shops.

A large contingent of police personnel was deployed at the spot to bring the situation under control.

Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief Jitu Patwari claimed that government atrocities continued in Indore, the district under the Chief Minister’s charge. He alleged that the municipal corporation team had once again resorted to hooliganism to remove the vegetable market under the Footi Kothi flyover.

मुख्यमंत्री के प्रभार वाले इंदौर में “सरकारी अत्याचार” जारी हैं! फूटी कोठी ब्रिज के नीचे सब्जी मंडी हटाने के लिए नगर निगम टीम ने आज फिर खुलेआम गुंडागर्दी की! अस्थायी दुकानें हटाई, दुकानदारों की सब्जियां फेंक दी! नगर निगम नेता प्रतिपक्ष सोनिला मिमरोट जी से दुर्व्यवहार किया! कांग्रेस नेता श्री राजू भदौरिया जी से सरेआम मारपीट की! अहंकारी सुन लें, जनहित में कांग्रेस का विरोध जारी रहेगा! हम गरीबों की लड़ाई लड़ते रहेंगे! @DrMohanYadav51 — Jitendra (Jitu) Patwari (@jitupatwari) November 25, 2026

He tweeted, “Temporary shops were removed and vendors’ vegetables were thrown away! Municipal Corporation Leader of Opposition Sonila Mimrot was mistreated, while Congress leader Raju Bhadoria was openly assaulted!

“Let those blinded by arrogance hear this loud and clear: Congress will continue its protest in the public interest! We will continue to fight for the rights of the poor!”

Police Initiate Legal Action

Municipal corporation officials submitted a written complaint to the police, seeking the registration of a first information report (FIR) against those involved in the protest and violence.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Dinesh Agrawal said a case was being registered against four people, including Congress leaders, for obstructing government work.

Residents Seek Removal Of Vegetable Shops

Meanwhile, several videos showing Footi Kothi residents protesting against the vendors and demanding the removal of vegetable shops emerged on social media.

Residents claimed that the vendors created an environment unsuitable for children’s education. They alleged that the vendors used abusive language and consumed alcohol in the residential area, causing inconvenience to residents.

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