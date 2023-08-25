Indore: Fluctuating Temperature & Humidity Make Conditions Favourable For Mosquito Breeding | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): There is no relief from the swiftly increasing cases of vector-borne diseases in the city as nine more patients have been found in the last two days. The total number of dengue cases found positive has reached 74 including 32 cases found this month.

Meanwhile, district malaria officer Dr Daulat Patel blamed the frequently changing weather conditions for the increase in vector-borne diseases as the humid conditions are favourable for mosquito breeding.

As far as the total number of dengue cases is concerned, 34 men and 40 women have been affected by the disease and eight of them are kids.

“More dengue cases may be detected in the coming days, but we believe that the number will remain lower than that reported last year.

Dengue mosquitoes breed in clean water and it’s mainly up to the people to prevent waterlogging and wear full-sleeved clothes to avoid the disease,” Dr Patel said.

He added that there are eight active cases in the city and they are being treated at home. Commenting on the different number of cases in private hospitals, Dr Patel said that they confirm dengue cases only after confirmation through the McElisa test but private hospitals rely on rapid tests and start treatment on that basis.

Patients found positive in last two days

Age Gender Area

43 F RAJWADA INDORE

9 months M RAJWADA INDORE

50 F N.F.L. TOWNSHIP

49 F SAKET NAGAR 2 M SARVANAD NAGAR

24 M TEEN IMLI

67 M SUDAMA NAGAR INDORE

19 M SHIVSHAKTI NAGAR

