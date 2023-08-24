 Thane MP Rajan Vichare Demands Opening Of Digha Station
Digha station falls within his constituency, and he has insisted that it must be inaugurated by the end of this month. MP Vichare has written a letter to Railway Manager Rajnish Goyal and made the demand.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Thursday, August 24, 2023, 04:16 PM IST
article-image
Rajan Vichare | Facebook

Thane, Lok Sabha MP, Rajan Vichare has demanded to opening of Digha railway station on the Trans-Harbour line immediately to facilitate commuters of the area. The station is almost ready and waiting for the opening.

In his letter, MP Vichare highlighted that despite continuous requests from local residents, as well as his office, to the Railway Minister and Railway Administration, there has been a delay in commencing operations at the Digha Railway Station. He stressed that if swift action is not taken to open the station, he along with his supporters will be forced to stage a protest.

