Indore: Flight to Kishangarh rolls out from the city

Indore: Air connectivity with Rajasthan was re-established after a gap of around a year from Monday when the direct non-stop flight to Kishangarh started from Indore airport. Flights for Jaipur and Jodhpur are also going to start from March 29.

Star Air is operating the flight to Kishangarh.

In a ceremony held at the Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport, the airport director Aryama Sanyal lighted a lamp and also cut a cake to inaugurate the check-in counter of the airline. She also handed over the boarding pass to the first passenger Navjeet Thakur at the check-in counter.

In the 50-seater aircraft, there were 42 passengers for the maiden flight. The flight will be operated thrice in a week Monday, Tuesday and Thursday.

Kishangarh flight will provide quick access to well known religious destinations - Pushkar and Ajmer. Both cities are just 30 km away from Kishangarh airport.

Kishangarh flights’ schedule

From To Dep. Arr. Fare in INR

Indore Kishangarh 15.00 16.05 2799

Kishangarh Indore 16.30 17.35 2799