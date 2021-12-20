Indore: ​Flautist Chaurasia conferred Swara Venu Life Time Award​

Indore
Renowned flautist Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia was honoured with Swara Venu Life Time Achievement Award for his unforgettable contribution to classical music on Sunday at a programme organised by Abhinav Kala Samaj in association with State Press Club. Bollywood actress and classical dancer Hema Malini who is also MP from Mathura Lok Sabha constituency and classical singer Begum Parveen Sultana were given Swara Hari Samman on the occasion.
Programme coordinator and director of the organisation Swara Venu Gurukul, Pandit Santosh Sant said that former Speaker of Lok Sabha Sumitra Mahajan presided over the programme. State Culture and Tourism minister Usha Thakur and Tai honoured Pandit Chaurasia. Mahajan bowed and touched Pandit Chaurasia's feet as a mark of respect. Music director Ismail Darbar, Ustad Alauddin Khan Kala and Sangeet Akademi director Jayant Bhise and other dignitaries were also present.
Praveen Kumar Khariwal, president of the associate organisation Abhinav Kala Samaj, said that Pandit Santosh Sant Bansuri, Pandit Bhavani Shankar Pakhwaz, Pandit Satyajit Talwalkar Tabla, Amit Rai and Chintu Singh Pandit gave performances in the programme.
Hema wants Yogi to contest from any Assembly seat in her LS constituency
BJP leader and MP from Mathura Hema Malini wants Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to contest assembly elections from any one of the seats in her Lok Sabha segment.
Answering a query in a press conference Hema Malini said, “It will be a great thing for me if Yogi ji contests from any of the assembly seats in Mathura.”
She also appreciated Indore’s cleanliness and said that I must take tips to implement it in my constituency.
When Hema Malini was asked why so many people committed suicide in Bollywood, she said, "a person should try his luck for a few years, and if he does not succeed then he should switch to another career and not end his life."
She added, “Hero banne ke liye kismet bhi lagti hai (It requires luck to become an actor).”
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)