Indore

​Renowned flautist ​Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia​ ​was hono​u​red with Swara Venu Life Time Achievement Award for his unforgettable contribution to classical music on Sunday ​at a programme organi​s​ed by Abhinav Kala Samaj in association with State Press Club. Bollywood actress and classical dancer Hema Malini who is also MP from Mathura Lok Sabha ​c​onstituency and classical singer Begum Parveen Sultana were given Swara Hari Samman on the occasion.

Program​me ​coordinator and director of the organi​s​ation Swara Venu Gurukul, Pandit Santosh Sant said that former Speaker of Lok Sabha Sumitra Mahajan presided ​over the program​me​. State Culture and Tourism minister Usha Thakur and Tai hono​u​red Pandit Chaurasia​. Mahajan bowed and touched Pandit Chaurasia's feet as a mark of respect. Music director Ismail Darbar, Ustad Alauddin Khan Kala and Sangeet Akademi director Jayant Bhise and other dignitaries were ​also ​present.

Praveen Kumar Khariwal, president of the associate organi​s​ation Abhinav Kala Samaj, said that Pandit Santosh Sant Bansuri, Pandit Bhavani Shankar Pakhwaz, Pandit Satyajit Talwalkar Tabla, Amit Rai and Chintu Singh Pandit gave performances in the programme.

Hema ​wants Yogi to contest ​from any Assembly seat in her LS constituency​

BJP leader and MP from Mathura Hema Malini wants Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to contest assembly elections from ​any ​one of the seats in her Lok Sabha segment.

Answering a query in a press conference Hema Malini said, “It will be a great thing for me if Yogi ​j​i contests from any of the assembly seats in Mathura.”

She also appreciated Indore’s cleanliness and said that I must take tips to implement ​it ​in my constituency.

When ​Hema Malini was asked​ why so many people committed suicide in Bollywood​, ​ she said, "a person should try his luck for a few years, and if he does not succeed then he should switch to another career and not end his life."

She ​added, “Hero banne ke liye kismet bhi lagti hai (It requires luck ​to become an actor).”

Published on: Monday, December 20, 2021, 12:04 AM IST