Indore: Flattening COVID Curve, active cases down from 23,183 to 2,400 in 20 days

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Covid-19 curve is flattening again with the daily cases in the city going southwards. The number of positive cases this month is less than the number reported in the first 12 days of January.

The graph of daily cases was rising in January while it is going down in February.

The active cases were around 3800 on January 10 and it peaked on January 22 when there were 23,183 active cases.

About 45,000 cases were reported in January which was highest in any month since the outbreak of the disease; which is even more than the total number of cases reported between October and December 2021.

The number of daily cases had started increasing from December 20, 2021 and it started decreasing from January 25, 2022.

August was the best month

August was the ‘best’ month in terms of Covid-19 cases as the lowest number of 60 cases were found positive that month, while 76 cases were reported in October, which increased to 112 in November.

Don’t lower the guard

The number of corona cases is decreasing but people must follow Covid norms strictly to remain safe. The number of cases may increase again due to which people must be cautious. Although the cases were mild, we shouldn’t lower our guard,’ said Dr BS Saitya, Chief Medical and Health Officer.

Published on: Sunday, February 13, 2022, 12:14 AM IST