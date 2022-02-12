Indore: IIT Indore team distributes education & health kits

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The unit of the ‘Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat (EBSB)’ of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Indore, visited the high schools of Simrol village for distribution of education and health kits among the students. The team, led by Dr Niraj Shukla and Dr Mrigendra Dubey, along with SP Hota, registrar, met the teachers and explained the need for monitoring the health of students and teachers as part of their preparedness for reopening after the third wave of the Covid-Omicron variants struck the state.

First-aid kits, including an oximeter, writing material and sports and stationery items were distributed to all four schools from Simrol, Mirzapur, Baigaon and Jagjivan Ram.

These schools are adopted by IIT, Indore, and the institute extends academic and other assistance for their overall development. The kits will help the schools monitor the health of the students and teachers and create an enabling environment for academic and co-curricular activities.

The schools were advised to come up with their challenges in popularising science among students so that the institute could come up with solutions through its students and research scholars. The programme was attended by the sarpanch of Simrol.

Published on: Saturday, February 12, 2022, 07:20 PM IST