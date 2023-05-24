Indore: Five more arrested for blackmailing hotel owner

Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Five more people were arrested by the crime branch for blackmailing a hotel owner in the Lasudia area on Tuesday. The accused had bought cameras through an e-commerce company and had installed them in the hotel. They allegedly made a video of the hotel manager and were blackmailing him. According to a crime branch officer, the accused were demanding Rs 2.5 crore. They were allegedly blackmailing the hotel manager through phone calls and WhatsApp chats and were arrested for their activities.

In this case, the crime branch had arrested a fake DSP a few days ago and had recovered Rs 29.50 lakh from him.

Read Also Bhopal: 238 colonies legalised in Madhya Pradesh capital