Madhya Pradesh: Indian Bank gifts water cooler, filter to school

FP Photo

Maihar (Satna): Indian Bank has gifted a water cooler and a water filter to high school in Sonawari, official sources said on Monday.

Principal of the school Rashmi Pathak said the water cooler and water filter had provided relief to the children of the schools.

Besides school children, the villagers will get the benefits, she said, adding that the rich should also come forward to help of the school.

Chairperson of Utkarsh Mahila Evam Bal Kalyan Samiti Madhuri Tiwari said Indian Bank had done a great job.

The Samiti, which runs the school, teaches the children coming from the BPL families under the Right to Education Act (RTE). The organisation also provides financial aid to talented children belonging to the financial weaker section.

