Indore: Five held for betting, Rs 25K, 11 mobiles seized

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Crime Branch arrested five people while they were betting in an open ground in Lasudia police station jurisdiction on Thursday night. In all, 11 mobile phones and Rs 25,000 in cash were recovered from them, and further investigation is underway into the case.

According to an officer of the Crime Branch, they received information that some people were betting on their mobile phones on the ground near Scheme Number 114 in the Lasudia area. After the information, the Crime Branch team reached the ground and arrested the accused named Raja, Jitendra, Pradeep, Ravi and Narendra from there.

They allegedly confessed to betting through their mobile phones and betting slips. They were handed over to the Lasudia police station staff for further investigation.