Indore: Five Booked For Thrashing Youth, Demanding Rs 5 Lakh

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police registered a case against five people on Wednesday in connection with thrashing a person and making his video and demanding money from him. The police took action against the accused and arrested one of them as the video of the thrashing went viral.

According to the Lasudia police station staff, a youth lodged a complaint that he is a coconut water seller. He met the accused named Angad and his four friends a few days ago. They asked him to come with them to the birthday party of Angad. The complainant knows the accused so he went with them. They reached an isolated place in the Lasudia where he was thrashed by the accused. They were demanding money and when he refused for the same, one of the accused made a video in which he was being thrashed by them.

They later started demanding Rs 5 lakh and threatened to circulate the video if he does not give money to them. The complainant alleged that he was being harassed by the accused so he went to his maternal grandfather’s place in Khargone. After that, the accused circulated his video. He reached home and reported the matter to his father and lodged a complaint with the police. On the basis of the video, the police registered a case against the accused and arrested the accused named Angad. A search is on for others.