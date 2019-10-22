Indore: Fire stated due to short circuit or electric stove: Officials

Indore: The exact reason behind the fire at Hotel Golden Gate in Vijay Nagar area has not been ascertained as yet, but police believe that the fire started due to an electric short circuit or due to a malfunctioning electric stove. The hotel owner said that he has suffered a loss of Rs 6 to 7 cr in the fire incident. The police are trying to know about the employee who was last seen in the hotel to ascertain the exact reason.

On Monday morning, people and the residents of Scheme Number 54 were shocked to see the high flames and smoke coming from the hotel. Initially, the people tried to extinguish the fire through their efforts but soon realised that expert help would be needed and the fire brigade was called in.

When the firefighters reached the spot, the flames had engulfed almost the entire hotel. More than six fire tenders used around 75 tankers of water to completely douse the flames. Many people were inside the hotel during the incident. However, some of them came downstairs and some were rescued by the fire brigade team.

Vijay Nagar police station in-charge Tehzeeb Kazi said that hotel owner Chandrashekhar Singh informed that he had bear a loss of Rs 6 to 7 crores in the incident. Kazi further said that information from the employee who was last seen in the hotel will be collected to know the reason behind the fire. Electric short circuit or a malfunctioning electric stove that was not kept in a well-ventilated area could be the reasons behind the fire.