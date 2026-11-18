Indore Fire: 5 Chartered Buses Gutted In Massive Blaze At Bus Depot Near Agriculture College | Watch Video |

Agriculture College Indore Fire: A massive fire broke out at a bus depot in Indore around 2 am on Wednesday. It engulfed four to five luxury buses and turned them into ashes. The blaze spread rapidly, causing extensive damage to the parked vehicles. However, no casualties were reported in the Indore bus fire incident.

The incident took place at the chartered bus depot located opposite Agriculture College in the Sanyogitaganj police station area

According to preliminary information, the fire started in waste material lying near the depot. The flames spread rapidly due to strong winds and soon engulfed the buses parked nearby. Within minutes, four to five Chartered buses were reduced to ashes.

Indore Fire Brigade Controls Blaze After Two Hours

Thick smoke rising from the depot alerted staff and local residents, who informed the fire department. Fire brigade teams rushed to the spot and began firefighting operations.

Firefighters used around 5 to 10 water tankers and took nearly two hours to bring the fire in Indore under control. Other vehicles, including i-Bus (BRTS) buses and several Chartered buses, were also parked at the depot. Fearing that the flames could spread, firefighters and depot staff moved the vehicles to a safe distance.

The timely response prevented further damage, as more buses could have caught fire.

Trash Fire Suspected To Be The Cause Sanyogitaganj Fire Incident

Preliminary reports suggest that someone may have set fire to a pile of garbage near the depot. Strong winds reportedly caused the flames to spread towards the parked buses. However, the exact cause of the Indore bus depot fire is yet to be established.

Officials said the fire had been brought under control and that the police and fire department were investigating the incident. An assessment of the damage is also underway.

Similar fire incidents have reportedly occurred in the past at the Chartered bus depot opposite Agriculture College.

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