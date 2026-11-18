Bhopal Gas Tragedy Survivors Demand Cancellation Of Toxic Contamination Assessment Tender, Allege Fraud | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Survivors of the Union Carbide disaster, on Tuesday, called for the immediate scrapping of the tender awarded for assessment of toxic contamination in and around the abandoned pesticide factory, Union Carbide Corporation Limited (UCCL).

Addressing media persons here on Tuesday, the leaders of the organisations fighting for the rights of the gas tragedy survivors demanded action against officials responsible for endangering public health and the environment by fraudulently awarding the contract to an unqualified Gujarat firm.

The officials must be punished for this massive fraud at the site of the world's worst industrial disaster, said Rachna Dhingra of Bhopal Group for Information and Action (BGIA).

The scale of the potential damage to public health and the environment caused by this fraud needs to be kept in mind too, she said.

No less than 4 government scientific agencies have reported the presence of some of the most poisonous chemicals, including 9 Persistent Organic Pollutants, and heavy metals in high concentrations in the groundwater in an area of 40 square kms till 2018.

Contaminants have been reported in groundwater sourced below 130 metres in at least 3 places, she claimed.

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