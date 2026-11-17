After Vaishali Nagar, Bhopal's Shahjahanabad Faces Water Contamination Complaints, BMC Begins Door-To-Door Checks | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Complaints of contaminated drinking water have surfaced in Shahjahanabad's Old City area following reports of E. coli bacteria in the water supply in Vaishali Nagar.

Residents of Sharma Colony along Kumharpura Road alleged that muddy and foul-smelling water had been supplied for the past three days, raising concerns over the quality of drinking water.

On Monday, several residents recorded videos showing visibly dirty water coming from their taps and shared them with the authorities.

Acting on the complaints, BMC additional commissioner Tanmay Vashishth Sharma, accompanied by other corporation officials, conducted door-to-door inspections in the locality. The team collected water samples during the supply hours in the presence of residents and assessed the situation on the spot.

Residents report no improvement despite sampling

Resident Amardeep Bittu said the Narmada water supplied to the area had been extremely dirty for the past three days. He added that although a BMC team had visited the locality and collected samples following an earlier complaint, there had been no improvement in the quality of water.

During Monday's inspection, officials also interacted with residents, several of whom said the water appeared clear at the time of the team's visit. Residents said that similar complaints of muddy and foul-smelling water had been reported earlier from Old City areas.

Earlier complaints from Vaishali Nagar

The development comes two days after complaints of possible bacterial contamination in Vaishali Nagar prompted the municipal corporation to collect samples from several households.

Over two days, teams visited houses numbered 127, 117, 126, 124, 120, 119, 88, 91, 56, 48 and 85. On-site testing reportedly found the water clear, with chlorine levels within the prescribed limits.

Official statement

All samples were subsequently sent to a laboratory for further examination. BMC additional commissioner Tanmay Vashishth Sharma said the samples met the required standards.

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