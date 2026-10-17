Bhopal This Weekend: From Vibrant Garba Nights To Soulful Bhajan Jamming, Here's What All You Can Do On October 17–18

Navratri 2026, Garba Nights in Bhopal |

Bhopal Weekend Events October 17–18: This weekend is extra special as Navratri festivities take over Bhopal. From colourful Garba nights and energetic Dandiya celebrations to devotional music and live entertainment, the city has plenty of events lined up for Bhopalites to enjoy.

If you’re looking for things to do in Bhopal this weekend, here are six events worth adding to your list to make the most of your Garba fever and festive spirit.

1. Santorini Garba Night 2026

If you are bored of the conventional garba celebrations and want to experience something new and aesthetic then give your Navratri celebrations a Mediterranean twist at Santorini Garba Night 2026. Hosted at Santorini Rooftop Restaurant, Bhopal, the event promises a festive evening of traditional Garba in a unique rooftop setting.

Dates: October 16–17

Time: 8 PM

Tickets: ₹199 onwards

2. Shree Ji Garba Mahotsav 2026

Celebrate tradition, music and community spirit at Shree Ji Garba Mahotsav. Expect traditional Garba and Dandiya, cultural performances, festive decorations and a family-friendly atmosphere. The event begins on October 14, but if your schedule doesn’t allow an earlier visit, you can still join the celebrations this weekend, on October 17.

Gates open: 6 PM

Tickets: ₹150

Venue: Dashhara Maidan, Ashoka Garden

3. Mirchi Rock N Dhol 2026

If high-energy music and dancing are your thing, Mirchi Rock N Dhol is worth checking out. The three-day celebration features live performances, photo booths, a food court and appearances by Mirchi radio jockeys.

Dates: October 16–18

Time: 6:30 PM

Venue: Enrise by Sayaji, Bhopal

Tickets: ₹150

Mirchi rock n dhol 2026 |

4. Devika Garba Mahotsav 2026

A vibrant open-air Navratri celebration offering two evenings of Garba, Dandiya, food, fashion and festive shopping. With dedicated dance spaces for beginners, experienced dancers and families, this event offers something for everyone.

Dates: October 17–18

Time: 7 PM

Venue: Devika Hotel and Resort, Bhopal

Tickets: ₹299 onwards

5. Raas Taari Garba

This Navratri 2026 in Bhopal if you are planning to dance your heart out? Raas Taari Garba features energetic Garba and Dandiya, an open DJ, festive lighting and selfie spots.

Dates: October 15–18

Time: 7 PM

Venue: Purshottam Gaur facility, Bhopal

Tickets: ₹99 onwards

6. Bhajan Jamming with Sanya Acharya

If you want to immerse yourself in devotion, Bhajan Jamming with Sanya Acharya is just the event for you. Accompanied by Yuvraj Puriya, the event promises an evening of devotional music and regional melodies. With 90 minutes of soulful bhajans and prayers, it’s a beautiful way to celebrate Navratri and soak in the festive spirit.

Date: October 17

Time: 7:30 PM

Duration: 90 minutes

Tickets: ₹249

Venue: Breath and Balance Wellness, Bhopal

Bhajan jamming session with Sanya Acharya |

Whether you prefer traditional Garba, lively Dandiya or devotional music, these Bhopal weekend events offer various options for a festive outing. Do check ticket availability and event rules before heading out.