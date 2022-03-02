Indore: Film critic Jai Prakash Chouksey passes away

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Noted film critic Jai Prakash Chouksey passed away after prolonged illness on Wednesday morning. He was 83.

According to his family members, he breathed his last around 8.15 am. He wrote his last piece in a Hindi daily four days ago.

His last rites will be performed at the crematorium behind Hotel Sayaji around 5 pm.

His younger son Aditya, who is currently in Mumbai, will reach Indore by afternoon. After that, the last rites of the departed soul will be performed. Funeral procession will be taken out from his house at HIG Colony.

Chouksey had very close relations with the Kapoor family and Salim Khan's family.

