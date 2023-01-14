Indore: FIEO & MPIDC join hands to promote export from state

FIEO & MPIDC join hands to promote export from state | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): To promote exports from the state, Federation of Indian Exporters Organisation (FIEO) and MP Industrial Development Corporation will work together.

On the sideline of the Global Investor Summit (GIS-2023), held in the city on January 11 and 12, an FIEO delegation led by Ajay Sahay met Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan & raised various problems faced by exporters of the state. CM assured that he would be personally looking into all the issues.

Ruber Rampurawala, a member of the national executive committee of FIEO, informed that our organisation also signed an MoU with MPIDC to work together for increasing export from MP. FIEO has also urged MP Govt to provide freight subsidy similar to what is given in Uttar Pradesh.

Rampurawala said a Reverse Buyer Seller Meet was also organised by FIEO as a part of the MP Global Investors Meet. It was attended by about 70 foreign buyers from 30 countries. In all 2,150 meetings between overseas buyers and sellers from Madhya Pradesh was held over one and a half day, and it generated firm business contract of Rs 4,870 cr.