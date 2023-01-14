Indore: House sold thrice, victim alleges cop connivance

House sold thrice, victim alleges cop connivance | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): It is a weird case of a house being sold thrice and despite complaints, the accused is roaming freely.

The latest victim complained on Friday that a fraudster, in alleged connivance with the police had sold the same house to three different persons and a case is yet to be registered.

Police said one Dharmendra Pemal, resident of Shankarbagh Colony, said that he had bought a house from the accused, Jagdish Yogi, whom he had paid Rs 11 lakh and following the registration of the property, he paid Jagdish the remaining amount.

However, the accused did not hand over the house of Pemal and instead, there were more surprises for Pemal in store. He said the matter did not end here. He soon gathered that Jagdish had sold the house to one Jaysingh Nayak who had also complained to police on not getting possession.

Pemal had decided to pursue the matter deeply and has knocked on the doors of the top brass alleging that the police staff of Sadar Bazar PS were hand-in-glove with accused Jagdish and he (Jagdish) has allegedly bribed the police hence the cops had “turned a blind eye” to the matter.

Pemal, who has been seriously pursuing the matter, also revealed that accused Jagdish had also sold the same property to one Sunil Rajbahadur.

When Jagdish came to know about Pemal’s allegations and complaints, he also complained against Pemal and surprisingly, Pemal was held and sent to jail.

When Pemal confronted Jagdish after he was released from police custody, Jagdish warned Pemal of dire consequences and allegedly said his complaints would not evoke any response.

