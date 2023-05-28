Indore: Fault in railway track OHE cable, two trains affected 

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A fault occurred in Over Head Electric (OHE) cable between Laxmibai Nagar Railway Station and Park Road Railway Station badly affecting the movement of 2 trains on Saturday morning for about 1.30 hours. Most of the passengers of train Gandhinagar-Indore Shanti Express got down at Laxmibai Nagar Station.

Official sources informed due to the ODE fault, trains stopped about two km away from Laxmibai Nagar Station. The fault was developed at around 6 am and the normalcy could be restored at around 7.30 am. The engineers and staff of the electric department of the Railway swung into action and rectified the fault.

However, the passengers of these two trains face a tough time as they were left stranded. The Indore-Jodhpur train was stuck at Park Road Railway Station and the Gandhinagar-Indore Shanti Express was stuck at Laxmibai Nagar Railway Station.

While the passengers of the Indore-Jodhpur train stayed put in their train as it was the start of their journey, many passengers of Shanti Express got down at Laxmibai Nagar Station when they came to know of the electric fault. However, they were fleeced by auto-rickshaw drivers.

By the time the train reached the Park Road Station, half the train was empty.

Some passengers said that the ACs were running in the train, but the power supply was not sufficient for the train to run. No Railway official was available to comment on the issue.

