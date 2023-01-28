e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Farmers submit memorandum

Indore: Farmers submit memorandum

They made several demands in the memorandum and accused the central government

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, January 28, 2023, 10:52 AM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Members of Sanyukt Kisaan Morcha gave a memorandum to divisional commissioner in the name of President of India Draupadi Murmu on the occasion of Republic Day. They made several demands in the memorandum and accused the central government of not fulfilling their demands and the promises made.

Read Also
Indore: Youth held for raping girl promising to marry her
article-image

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Revamped Nehru Park may reopen in February

Indore: Revamped Nehru Park may reopen in February

Indore: Kin plans to 'Keep her alive' through cornea donation

Indore: Kin plans to 'Keep her alive' through cornea donation

Indore: Man ‘pays’ Rs 5.48L to get work from home job, Crime Branch arrests conmen

Indore: Man ‘pays’ Rs 5.48L to get work from home job, Crime Branch arrests conmen

Indore: Farmers submit memorandum

Indore: Farmers submit memorandum

Indore: Dog thrown from 6th floor dies

Indore: Dog thrown from 6th floor dies