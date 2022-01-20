Indore

A conman posing as an officer contacted a farmer and duped him of Rs 81000 in the name of transferring money in his bank account under an agriculture scheme. ​Thankfully, the crime branch stopped the transaction and managed to refund the amount in the bank account of the complainant.

According to DCP (crime) Nimish Agrawal, the fraud investigating team of crime branch ​has been instructed to take immediate action in case of any online fraud. The cell officers had received a complaint from Omprakash Sisodiya, a farmer and a resident of Hatod​, that he had received a call from a person, who posed as an officer and told him to deposit money in his (complainant’s) account for some agriculture scheme.

Later, the accused sent a link on his mobile phone and told him to check the balance. The complainant opened the link and he pressed the UPI PIN to check his balance when he found that an amount of Rs 81​,​000 was deducted from his account. He immediately informed the crime branch officials about the fraud.

The officials started their investigation and they immediately contacted the bank and the payment gateway. Thus, the officers managed to stop the transaction and refunded the amount to the bank account of the complainant.

The crime branch officials urged the people not to share their account information with anyone. Also, do not click on the link sent by an unknown person. If any online fraud ​has​happened, report the matter to the cyber helpline (7049124445) immediately.

Published on: Thursday, January 20, 2022, 08:52 PM IST