 Indore Family Drama: 'Why Is He Not Visiting Me?' Woman Clashes With Husband's 2nd Wife, Accuses Her Of Assault
A dispute between two wives over a man turned violent in the Chandan Nagar area of Indore. Tahera Shah alleged that her husband Waris Ali’s second wife, Saina, assaulted her during an argument on Thursday. Tahera was injured and later referred to MY Hospital. Police registered a case after recording her statement and began an investigation.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, March 06, 2026, 02:36 PM IST
Indore News: Woman Injured As Two Wives Clash Over Husband In Chandan Nagar | AI Generated Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): First wife allegedly thrashed the second wife questioning why the husband does not come to her place! 

The matter came to the fore after an FIR was registered in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore on Friday.

According to information, a fight broke out between 2 women over a man in the Chandan Nagar police station area of Indore, leaving one woman injured. 

Following this, the victim lodged a complaint. Police have registered a case and started an investigation.

Regarding the matter, the police said that the complainant was identified as Tahera Shah. She is a resident of Geeta Nagar. She accused her husband Waris Ali’s second wife, Saina, of assaulting her.

The incident took place on Thursday when Tahera was at home with her husband. During this time, Saina arrived at the house and started arguing, allegedly questioning why Waris Ali was not coming to her place.

Tahera told police that she tried to calm Saina down, but the argument soon escalated. Saina allegedly began hitting Tahera with her hands and fists and also kicked her in the stomach.

Waris Ali and a relative named Nahid, who were present in the house, intervened and separated the two.

Tahera was first taken to the district hospital for treatment. However, due to her condition, doctors later referred her to MY Hospital.

Police recorded Tahera’s statement at MY Hospital. Based on her complaint, Chandan Nagar police have registered a case against Saina and started further investigation.

